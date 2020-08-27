Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020

ACCESSWIRE
27.08.2020 | 18:08
War Drum Studios Becomes Grove Street Games

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / After over 12 years in the game development industry, War Drum Studios will officially change its name to Grove Street Games.

The choice to update our name was inspired by our devotion to our community, as we are located in the Grove Street Neighborhood in Gainesville, Florida.

Gainesville has served as a source of diverse and talented team members, a place of inspiration, and an exciting home base for our studio for over a decade.

As War Drum Studios, we have represented over $228 million in proceeds and over 59 million players since our inauguration. Of our 20+ titles, seven have reached the top of the worldwide charts on iOS and Android, some of them repeatedly.

As Grove Street Games, we are excited to continue building distinguished games for our community and clients such as the Grand Theft Auto series with Rockstar Games, ARK: Survival Evolved with Studio Wildcard, and Auralux: Constellations with E McNeill. We look to cultivate these partnerships and perform even better under our new moniker.

Our persistence down this path of innovation requires us to represent ourselves with a more apt name; one that manifests our successes and our journey towards new and exciting opportunities, better represents our broad and successful portfolio, and honors our local community. For more information, please email: contact@grovestreetgames.com or visit grovestreetgames.com.

About Grove Street Games

Grove Street Games has been an influential developer for 12 years and counting. They have delighted fans of the world's greatest games with bold interpretations on new platforms, and have delivered fresh and original games to millions of happy players. They have grown to be a leader in the industry because of their commitment to building incredible and accessible gaming experiences. Their games can be found worldwide across all major gaming devices, including consoles, PC, Android, and iOS.

CONTACT:

Name: Rafaela Pelegrina, Marketing Director
Company: Grove Street Games
Email: contact@grovestreetgames.com
Phone: (352) 448-1210

SOURCE: Grove Street Games



© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
