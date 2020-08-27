Financial Leads Academy Offers Advice for Financial Advisors Struggling During COVID

Financial Leads Academy is a consulting company that provides marketing consulting for Financial Advisors in a time where prospecting is anything but normal.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / With the outbreak of COVID-19, every industry has been affected in some way. For many Financial Advisors, this has turned their prospecting efforts upside down. Oftentimes, Advisors relied on referrals, networking events, seminars, or even door knocking, for prospecting for new business. The pandemic has flipped that script completely on its head, and at the moment, it appears that bans on in-person prospecting are going to remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

This has completely forced everyone to go digital, and for Financial Leads Academy, they believed this trend was only a matter of time. "Everything has been switching to digital and remote, whether it is where you work, how you conduct meetings, or even prospecting. What has now happened has accelerated the transition as you no longer have any other alternatives." says Darrin Brodie, COO at Financial Leads Academy.

Financial Leads Academy and their clients have been ahead of "the curve" by consulting Financial Advisors on their digital marketing efforts the past few years. Financial Leads Academy has developed and perfected a program for their advisors, which solves the issues that they are facing in terms of their prospecting during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We recommend getting on social platforms and incorporating effective online lead nurturing to convert leads to appointments. A lot of advisors don't know how to do this. It obviously takes time to learn and implement but, that are why we have our support team and weekly live calls to help advisors with whatever questions they may have," says Founder and CEO, Oliver Grimard.

Financial Leads Academy strives to make it as easy as possible for any type of advisor to explode their prospecting virtually from home. It is offering consulting on many of the most popular digital platforms, giving everyone something that is bound to help their efforts. In his review, Scott Hovden, a Wisconsin based advisor, had this to say "There are so many ways to use this, you have given us a tool that is basically door knocking on steroids. The program and users group are an invaluable tool for everyone."

