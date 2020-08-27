BITYARD: Bityard Launches Innovation Zone Providing Users with Secure Contract Trading Services

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Bityard has recently launched a new "innovation zone", and will stay committed to provide users with more diverse trading options and services. As the world's leading cryptocurrency contract exchange, Bityard always values the users and will continue to optimize its products in order to provide users with better cryptocurrency trading services. There are eight crypto asset trading options available on Bityard's new innovation zone, and Bityard will keep bringing more trading options for users in the future.

Besides providing users with high-quality contract transaction services, Bityard also attaches importance to the financial compliance. Since the rise of industries related to crypto assets, compliance and security issues have gradually received public attention. Bityard is committed to providing users with high-security and high-compliance global digital asset trading services, and not only continues to strengthen the stability of the platform and enhance the comprehensive protection of users' rights and interests, but also actively ensures that the platform compliance is aligned with international standards and follows the financial regulations of multiple national regulatory units. So far, Bityard has obtained legal financial licenses issued by four national institutions, including the Business Administration of Singapore (ACRA), the United States Financial Supervisory Authority (MSB), the Australian Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC) and the Estonian Financial Regulatory Authority (MTR). Bityard firmly believes that the high attention and efforts from cryptocurrency-related institutions at security and compliance is conducive to promoting the healthy development of the blockchain industrial ecology.

Bityard will offer more crypto asset contract trading options in the future

Since established in November 2019, Bityard has continuously improved its service quality and insisted on creating a "low threshold, high professional" platform to bring users a well-simplified trading experience. The platform not only provides contract trading services of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but now also has launched innovation zone, which includes Cardano (ADA), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Dash (DASH), and other cryptocurrency trading options, in a total of eight options. The main area and innovation zone on Bityard platform not only provide a high degree of selectivity, but also help users understand more about the cryptocurrency trends. Bityard platform provides multiple currency contract trading options and a simplified yet comprehensive interface to enable new users to easily get started, allowing experienced traders to use it freely, deliver high quality user experience, and help users explore the field of crypto asset investment field deeply.

Bityard establishes in-depth communication with users via YouTube video contest

Bityard 2nd YouTube video contest is now ongoing. Bityard hopes, through the high-quality video content made by the participants, more and more people will know better about crypto asset contract trading, and will be able to enter crypto asset investment field without difficulty. This contest will allow participants to present their own contract trading style in the form of self-made creative videos, encourage users to show their personal characteristics as encrypted asset investors. The 1st winner will have the opportunity to receive up to 7,777 Tether (USDT) as reward. Bityard will keep making improvements to the contest system so that participants can have a chance to fully show their creativity, further building a user-specific cryptocurrency-related content ecology. At the same time, Bityard will also conduct further communication with users through the YouTube video contest to have better understanding of crypto asset investors to implement product optimization.

Bityard provides safe, easy, and fast crypto asset trading services in more than 150 countries, and adheres to the product concept of "Complex Contracts Simple Trade". Bityard firmly believes that a trading platform with comprehensive functions, a high degree of compliance, and a simplified experience can fulfill the needs of traders, which also can make it easier for beginners to start cryptocurrency investment, and quickly move to deeper level. In the future, Bityard will continue to improve its products to bring a better trading platform to users.

