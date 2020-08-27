Gateway Investor Relations: 9th Annual Gateway Conference to Virtually Showcase Leading Companies on September 9-10, 2020

Executives from a Range of Industries to Present to 500+ Institutional Investors & Analysts

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / The Gateway Conference is back for its 9th year and will showcase both public and private companies virtually on September 9th and 10th.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover and learn about a select group of compelling companies across a wide range of industries, including consumer & wellness, financials, internet & business services, industrials, technology & electric vehicles, and SPACs.

The invitation-only conference provides investors and analysts a unique opportunity to gain valuable insights during two days of presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management. To request an invitation, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com.

The preliminary schedule of presenting companies has been provided below and will be regularly updated at gatewayir.com/conference-presenters.

Preliminary Presenting Companies as of August 27 - Subject to Change

Internet & Business Services Industrials AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) BBSI (NASDAQ:BBSI) Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) SPACs Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) BurgerFi (NASDAQ:OPES) ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Diginex (NASDAQ:JFK) Startek (NYSE:SRT) Porch (NASDAQ:PTAC) Tremor International (LSE:TRMR) Triterras (NASDAQ:NFIN) Wayside Technology (NASDAQ:WSTG) Technology Consumer & Wellness AgEagle (NYSE American:UAVS) Ascend Wellness Holdings (Private) AgJunction (TSX:AJX) Ayr Strategies (CSE:AYR.A) AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Duos Technologies (NASDAQ:DUOT) Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:SAMA) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW) Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE)(OTC PINK:AZNVF) Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) iMedia (NASDAQ:IMBI) Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Private) Nature's Sunshine (NASDAQ:NATR) Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) Spinmaster (TSE:TOY) Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) TILT Holdings (CSE:TILT) Energy Trulieve (CSE:TRUL) Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd. (NYSE:INDO) Financials ION Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:CRSS)

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of more than 700 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

