Dolphin Entertainment: 42West Names Bianca Bianconi, Michael Gagliardo and Whitney Tancred as Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Talent Division

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / 42West, a leading public relations and marketing agency for the entertainment industry, and wholly-owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has promoted three of its executives - Bianca Bianconi, Michael Gagliardo and Whitney Tancred - to the roles of Executive Vice-President and Co-Heads of the company's talent division, it was announced today by 42West CEO Amanda Lundberg.

The trio will report to Lundberg and also work closely with company Presidents Susie Arons, Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura. Bianconi, Gagliardo and Tancred will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company's bi-coastal talent department, which focuses on creating and implementing strategic communication campaigns for a wide variety of performers and entertainers, ?including television, theater and film actors, ?recording artists, authors, models, fashion designers, as well as activists and charitable endeavors.

"Bianca, Michael and Whitney are extremely talented with great taste and integrity," states Ms. Lundberg. "Invaluable advisors for their clients in all areas of the entertainment and activism space, they also have the unique ability to collaborate on a variety of clients within Dolphin Entertainment's growing collective of agencies. Their boundless ingenuity in conjunction with the incomparable expertise of our latest acquisition, the leading social influencer company Be Social, will provide unparalleled services for our clients."

Bianconi, who is based in New York, is a PR veteran with 20 years of experience in the industry. A Nashville native, she began her career at PMK where she cut her teeth on music publicity, followed by a VP of Publicity role at Slate PR where she continued to hone her skills and sign a diverse group of talent. Her interests are reflected in her wide-ranging client list which spans across film and television, music, fashion and art. She excels at guiding a diverse roster which includes Alexa Chung, Christian Siriano, Andrew Watt, Frank Grillo, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Nico Tortorella, John Magaro, Rainey Qualley, Francesca Scorsese, Jesse Jo Stark, Electric Lady Studios, Kat Von D, Caroline de Maigret and the cast of HBO's BETTY.

Gagliardo, who is also New York-based, began his career at PMK/HBH in the talent department working on a variety of up-and-coming and established actors, and later served as a VP in the entertainment department at PMK*BNC. Since then he has worked on a variety of successful award campaigns in TV, film and theater. His client list includes Ben Platt, Jonathan Pryce, Anika Noni Rose, Laura Benanti, Christopher Jackson, Stephanie J. Block, Lea Salonga, Isiah Whitlock Jr, and others.

Los Angeles-based Tancred launched her public relations career at Rogers & Cowan and then spent eight years at Sunshine Sachs. A 42West employee since 2018, her clients include Tom Hanks, Jason Statham, Lauren Ash, James Van Der Beek, Jennifer Tilly, Nico Santos, Lukas Haas, Arden Myrin, Ester Dean, Joseph Morgan, Novi Brown, Gabriel Mann, Inde Navarrette and Jesse Williams. Prior to her career in PR, she worked as an on-air talent and music director at radio stations in Portland, Oregon, Chico, California, and Albany, New York.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Recent acquisition Be Social is a leading social media influencer marketing company, and Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About 42West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

