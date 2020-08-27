Zoom Telephonics, Inc. to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB:ZMTP), a leading manufacturer of cable modems and other communications products, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jeremy Hitchcock, Executive Board Chair, and Jacqueline Barry Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Telephonics, Inc., will be presenting together to a live virtual audience.

Zoom Telephonics, licensee of Motorola home networking and security, is leading the way in connectivity through innovative and customer-focused designs.

"Internet security is a top priority now that living and dining rooms are starting to look more like home offices and classrooms," said Jeremy Hitchcock, Executive Board Chair of Zoom Telephonics. "That's why we are excited to be sharing our expertise at the LD 500 investor conference surrounding network management, device security, and access to basic threat protection. We've most recently expanded into two new categories with our new Motorola Whole Home Mesh WiFi Systems and MotoManage App."

Attendees of the conference can expect to hear about Zoom's growth plans, new category introductions, and revenue streams.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View the profile for Zoom Telephonics here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ZMTP

