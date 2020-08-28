Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of Director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Donegan as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1st September 2020. Upon appointment, Mrs Donegan will chair the Company's Unlisted Investment Committee. She will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee as well as the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mrs Donegan has 37 years of Asian fund management experience, including managing dedicated China portfolios. She was Head of the Asia Pacific desk at Columbia Threadneedle Investments Ltd. (formerly Threadneedle Investments Ltd.) for twenty-one years and has extensive experience of marketing to retail and institutional clients across the globe.

She is an independent non-executive director of Herald Investment Management Ltd., the JP Morgan Indian Investment Trust plc, the Invesco Asia Trust plc and the SSGA Luxembourg SICAV.

As at the date of this announcement, Mrs Donegan does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

Natalia de Sousa

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

28 August 2020