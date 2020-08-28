

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improve for the fourth month in a row in August, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -5.4 in August from -8.7 in July. This was below the average score of 0.4 seen over the past twenty years.



Producers were less negative about the stock of finished goods and opinion on order book, the agency said.



There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to fall in the coming three months, the agency said.



Confidence level was positive than in July. Producers in the wood and building material industry were more positive.



