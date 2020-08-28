

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, German Gfk consumer confidence survey data for September and import prices for July are due. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to rise to 1.2 from -0.3 in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc and the greenback, it retreated against the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 126.08 against the yen, 0.8951 against the pound, 1.0753 against the franc and 1.1875 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de