Lauth Investigations Just Solved Two Missing Person Cases

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Thomas Lauth Missing Persons Investigations Worldwide is proud to celebrate two recent successes in their missing persons operations. Lauth has dedicated over 20 years to helping desperate families find answers in the case of their missing loved one with over 85% success rate. Its success is founded on the approach it takes in investigating missing persons' cases. It uses the tested and proven applied methodology approach and verified resources to trace and return a missing person.

Lauth has assisted in the recovery of missing persons across all categorizations, like B. Mallin, a missing adult with a neurocognitive impairment that made his case particularly difficult. He disappeared around the time of his 18th birthday-his right to go missing as an adult superseding involvement of law enforcement. Thomas Lauth met with the young man's mother and developed a full profile on him to assist in the search. Lauth followed a lead to Baltimore, and within a day, had determined the young man was being coerced into sex trafficking. Lauth developed a careful strategy to contact him and reunite him with his mother. Lauth was able to intervene before any further harm could come to the missing adult. In the weeks following the reunion of the young man and his mother, Lauth continued to follow up with the family and connected them with resources for missing adults and the families of missing persons where they could get the support they needed in recovering from the trauma of a missing person crisis.

Recently, Lauth missing person investigators were also able to find a missing Florida teenager with autism when she disappeared from the hotel where her family was staying while attending a family reunion in Indiana. The family advised that the teen had been in contact with an older male around 26 years old, and could possibly have been lured away from her family. The only piece of hard evidence was blurry surveillance camera footage of the teen leaving the hotel property. Through teamwork and due-diligence, Lauth managed to locate the teen and return her to her family.

Recently, Lauth successfully recovered a young Indianapolis woman from Cleveland, Ohio after she stopped answering her family's calls while on an impromptu vacation. A Lauth missing person investigator spoke with the family, reviewed the young woman's phone log, and followed a number of leads that ended in the investigator locating the young woman at a friend's house. The young woman was encouraged to contact her concerned family, and eventually returned home to Indianapolis by bus. She was reunited with her family, and Lauth successfully closed another missing adult case.

