

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - AIDA Cruises, the cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK), said Friday that it will resume cruise operations in this fall and winter.



The German cruise line will begin Canary Island cruises in November, Western Mediterranean and Orient cruises in mid-December and has extended pause until November.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conditions are currently not in place in Germany's neighbouring European countries, especially in the north with Norway and Denmark or the Baltic states.



AIDAmar will set course on November 1, 2020, for seven-day voyages to the Canary Islands, a popular destination with German vacationers. It is the first ship from the AIDA fleet to begin sailing.



AIDAperla will follow on November 7, 2020, and will take over the travel program originally planned for AIDAnova. AIDAmar's voyages will start and end in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. For voyages with AIDAperla, in addition to Las Palmas, AIDA Cruises will offer a second departure port with Santa Cruz de Tenerife.



In the Western Mediterranean, AIDA Cruises will resume sailing operations with AIDAstella on December 12, 2020.



