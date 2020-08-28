European Assets Trust (EAT) aims to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a concentrated but diversified portfolio of small- and medium-sized European companies. Managers Sam Cosh and Lucy Morris have seized the opportunity created by the Q1 market sell-off to enhance the quality and growth characteristics of the portfolio. Recent performance shows that their actions are already paying off and they are confident that EAT has the ability to keep delivering solid returns to investors not just short-term, but also over the long-term. EAT's high payout policy and a recent fee reduction have the potential to enhance its investor appeal.

