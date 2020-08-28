Anzeige
Freitag, 28.08.2020
PR Newswire
28.08.2020 | 10:04
51 Leser



Stellwagen Group Announces Buyout Of Majority Shareholder

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellwagen Group, the specialised aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, has today announced the buyout of its majority shareholder and founder, Douglas Brennan, by a consortium of new and existing shareholders comprised of ECN Capital Corp, SPF Investment Management, Almada Inc and Medalist Partners.

David Butler, Group Chief Executive, Stellwagen said: "The belief and confidence of the new shareholder group is testament to the platforms that have been built by the management team over the past number of years. With the support and backing of institutional capital, we now have the capability to grow our businesses significantly into the future on the strength of our unique blend of aviation management, capital market expertise and technology, which as a group is a compelling offering."

Stellwagen Group is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London and Seoul, South Korea.

Issued on behalf of Stellwagen Group by Heneghan

Notes to Editors

About Stellwagen Group - www.stellwagengroup.com

Stellwagen Group is a specialised Asset Manager focused on managing aircraft and aviation-related investments on behalf of institutional investors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above-average risk adjusted returns. Stellwagen Group is based in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.

© 2020 PR Newswire
