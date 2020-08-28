

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improved in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The business confidence rose to 84.9 in August from 82.0 in July.



Industrial confidence deteriorated to -10 in August from -7 in the previous month.



Confidence index in the construction sector rose to -10 in August from -13 in the previous month.



The morale in the services sector rose to -17 from -27 in the preceding month.



The retail sector deteriorated to 5 in August from 10 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de