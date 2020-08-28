COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence improved in August, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
The business confidence rose to 84.9 in August from 82.0 in July.
Industrial confidence deteriorated to -10 in August from -7 in the previous month.
Confidence index in the construction sector rose to -10 in August from -13 in the previous month.
The morale in the services sector rose to -17 from -27 in the preceding month.
The retail sector deteriorated to 5 in August from 10 in the prior month.
