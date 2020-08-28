Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Mineralisierungen von 61,3 g/t Gold und fast 4 kg/t Silber gemeldet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2020 | 10:16
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 28

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274927-08-202056.4573,190,000180,097,830EUR
NL000927275627-08-202080.8505286,00023,123,243EUR
NL000927276427-08-202057.8983248,00014,358,778EUR
NL000927277227-08-202061.0319393,00023,985,537EUR
NL000927278027-08-202063.4667230,00014,597,341EUR
NL000969022127-08-202042.20175,691,190240,177,893EUR
NL000969023927-08-202032.89362,735,40489,977,285EUR
NL000969024727-08-202018.63985,333,39099,413,323EUR
NL000969025427-08-202014.54483,231,53747,002,059EUR
NL001027380127-08-202021.25859,626,000204,634,321EUR
NL001040870427-08-202088.01291,145,000100,774,771EUR
NL001073181627-08-202052.1523730,00038,071,179EUR
NL001137607427-08-202036.1188275,2559,941,880EUR
NL001168359427-08-202023.70541,300,00030,817,020EUR
totaal1,116,972,460
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.