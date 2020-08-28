VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 28
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|27-08-2020
|56.457
|3,190,000
|180,097,830
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|27-08-2020
|80.8505
|286,000
|23,123,243
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|27-08-2020
|57.8983
|248,000
|14,358,778
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|27-08-2020
|61.0319
|393,000
|23,985,537
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|27-08-2020
|63.4667
|230,000
|14,597,341
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|27-08-2020
|42.2017
|5,691,190
|240,177,893
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|27-08-2020
|32.8936
|2,735,404
|89,977,285
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|27-08-2020
|18.6398
|5,333,390
|99,413,323
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|27-08-2020
|14.5448
|3,231,537
|47,002,059
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|27-08-2020
|21.2585
|9,626,000
|204,634,321
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|27-08-2020
|88.0129
|1,145,000
|100,774,771
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|27-08-2020
|52.1523
|730,000
|38,071,179
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|27-08-2020
|36.1188
|275,255
|9,941,880
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|27-08-2020
|23.7054
|1,300,000
|30,817,020
|EUR
|totaal
|1,116,972,460
