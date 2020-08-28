Anzeige
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
28.08.2020 | 10:52
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 28

Invesco Asia Trust Plc

HEADING: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that, with effect from 1 September 2020, Vanessa Donegan is appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary
28 August 2020
Contact: Nira Mistry
020 753 1000

