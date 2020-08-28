Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Invesco Asia Trust Plc

HEADING: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that, with effect from 1 September 2020, Vanessa Donegan is appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

28 August 2020

Contact: Nira Mistry

020 753 1000