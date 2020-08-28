Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 28
Invesco Asia Trust Plc
HEADING: Change in Director's Details
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that, with effect from 1 September 2020, Vanessa Donegan is appointed as a non-executive director of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
28 August 2020
Contact: Nira Mistry
020 753 1000
