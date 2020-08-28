



TOKYO, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for July 2020 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in July 2020 decreased 22.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in July 2020]CX-5: 35,609 units (up 3.7% year on year)MAZDA3: 6,840 units (down 59.3%)MAZDA6: 4,484 units (down 45.4%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in July 2020 decreased 13.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in July 2020]CX-30: 10,967 unitsMAZDA3: 7,893 units (down 34.6% year on year)CX-4: 4,218 units (up 1.8%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in July 2020 decreased 21.2% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.2% (down 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.2 points) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.3 points).[Domestic sales of key models in July 2020]MAZDA2 (includes Demio): 2,128 units (down 34.5% year on year)CX-30: 1,684 unitsCX-5: 1,579 units (down 38.4%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in July 2020 decreased 33.4% year on year due to decreased shipments to Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in July 2020]CX-5: 32,413 units (up 3.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 3,706 units (down 69.4%)MAZDA6: 3,522 units (down 50.7%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in July 2020 decreased 12.8% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in July 2020]CX-5: 31,072 units (down 18.6% year on year)MAZDA3: 20,088 units (down 26.7%)CX-30: 17,361 units (up 247914.3%)For the full report, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2020/202008/200828a.html.About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.