Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from August 31, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2109 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2021-09-15 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-09-15 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0014808747 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2109 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB