

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence improved in August, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The economic confidence index increased to 85.9 in August from 82.2 in July.



The consumer confidence index fell to 59.6 in August from 60.9 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 105.2 in August and the confidence index for services increased to 70.5.



The confidence measures for retail trade increased to 94.9 in August, and that for construction sector fell to 85.0.



