HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 28 August 2020 at 1.00 p.m. EEST

Caverion to continue its partnership with Kemijoki Oy in Finland on technical maintenance and operations of hydropower plants

Caverion and Kemijoki Oy have signed an extended contract on outsourcing the technical maintenance and operations of hydropower plants at the Kemijoki and Lieksankoski watercourse area in Finland. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

In the hydropower producion, Kemijoki Oy operates as a commissioner and an expert organisation, where a significant part of operations is sourced to service providers. Caverion's energy business employs approximately 125 employees in the hydropower unit in Northern Finland.

"Hydropower expertise, developing operations and daily innovations are central to our partnership model. Caverion has shown development efforts and actively brought solutions to ensure sustainable hydropower production according to our responsibility programme," says Tuomas Timonen, President and CEO of Kemijoki Oy.

"The now signed agreement extension is the best possible way to develop our partnership. Our target is to bring new methods to improve the efficiency and, with our digital solutions, predict the maintenance needs beforehand to prevent interruptions in the production processes. As a partner, we support Kemijoki Oy in its objectives in environmental safety and in corporate responsibility," states Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Division Industry at Caverion.

Kemijoki Oy is the most significant producer of hydropower and regulating power in Finland. The company owns 20 hydropower plants, 16 of which are located at the Kemijoki watercourse area, two at River Lieksanjoki and two at River Kymijoki. In addition, Kemijoki Oy regulates the reservoirs in Lokka and Porttipahta as well as Lake Kemijärvi and Lake Olkkajärvi.

For Caverion, Kemijoki Oy belongs to the industrial customer segment.

Caverion is a leading company providing industrial maintenance services in Finland. Our range of services covers the maintenance of production processes, from individual services to comprehensive maintenance partnerships. We operate in all industries and offer the best solutions based on decades of experience.

For further information, please contact:

Päivi Pyötsiä

Communications and Marketing Manager

Caverion Industry

tel. +358-40-5468-071

paivi.pyotsia@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-continue-its-partnership-with-kemijoki-oy-in-finland-on-technical-maintenance-and-operat,c3183322

The following files are available for download: