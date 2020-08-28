

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $451.97 million, or $11.29 per share. This compares with $6.18 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.07 million or $2.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.2% to $1.64 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $110.07 Mln. vs. $20.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.75 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.70 -Revenue (Q2): $1.64 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



