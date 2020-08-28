

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence increased in August, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -25.3 in August from -27.1 in July.



The manufacturing confidence indicator increased to -13.6 in August from -14.0 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale rose to -13.4 in August from -17.9 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -7.5 in August and the confidence measure in the services sector rose to -27.5.



The economic climate indicator rose to -0.3 in August from -1.2 in the previous month.



The three-month moving average of the consumer confidence index improved to -26.0 from -28.3 in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de