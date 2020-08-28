Longi will hold off on additional panel output increases beyond the 600 W+ range until it can resolve a number of key challenges, a company spokesperson told pv magazine. Those outstanding issues include low cell manufacturing yield, system compatibility, concerns about module transport, and hotspot-related failure risks, as well as the need for mechanical loading tests.Chinese monocrystalline PV module manufacturer Longi has yet to join the race to produce solar panels with power outputs above 600 W, despite the growing number of announcements from big competitors such as JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, ...

