DJ AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF (PR1S) AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Aug-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF US TREASURY ETF DEALING DATE: 27/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.7637 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 203910 CODE: PR1S ISIN: LU1931975319 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1S Sequence No.: 83133 EQS News ID: 1124753 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)