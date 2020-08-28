Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 27-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.13p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.32p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.29p

INCLUDING current year revenue 255.48p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16