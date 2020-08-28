

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation rose in August and producer prices grew, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.0 percent increase in July.



Excluding housing cost, inflation was 3.4 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in August, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for clothing and footwear decreased 3.4 percent monthly in August due to the effect of summer sales winding down.



Producer prices rose 2.4 percent yearly in July, after a 1.2 percent rise in June.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices grew 3.3 percent in July, after a 2.0 percent decline in the preceding month.



