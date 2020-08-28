

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold rebounded on Friday as the dollar retreated in the aftermath of the dovish speech from Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.



Spot gold climbed 1.2 percent to $1,952.42 per ounce after losing 1.3 percent on Thursday as Fed Chair Powell unveiled a historic policy shift, pledging to focus on low unemployment and tolerate higher inflation. U.S. gold futures were up 1.4 percent at $1,960.35 per ounce.



The Fed's dovish message on the future path of interest rates means that U.S. interest rates will stay ultra-low for as long as needed to support the world's largest economy.



The precious metal benefits from lower rates as they decrease the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.



Apart from the dollar, rising coronavirus cases, political uncertainty around the resignation of the Japanese prime minister, delay in U.S. stimulus package and rising U.S.-China tensions are also supporting gold to some extent.



