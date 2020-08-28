Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") has commenced a Summer 2020 drill program at Rockcliff's Laguna Gold Property ("Laguna") in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The planned 5,000-6,000 m drill program will follow up on high-grade gold assay results from the Winter 2020 drill program. Pursuant to the July 2018 option agreement, Kinross may earn up to a 70% interest in Laguna and the Lucky Jack gold properties by spending $5,500,000 over the 6 year term of the option agreement.

Laguna, located in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt hosts the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade former gold mine. Discovered in 1914, eventual periodic gold mining from the Laguna, between 1936 and 1940, produced over 60,000 ounces of gold with an average grade of 16.7gpt. Laguna includes 28 contiguous mining claims totalling 3,501 hectares.

Winter 2020 Drill Program

A 13 hole, 5,240 m Winter 2020 drill program followed up on the success of the Fall 2019 drill program (reported in a press release dated January 27, 2020). Multiple holes intersected significant, shallow, gold mineralization. Drilling tested 3 main gold areas located at the historical Bingo shaft area, the Laguna Main Zone and the Kiski Vein. The significant intersections highlighted below are not true thicknesses. Additional drilling will need to be completed to determine true thicknesses of the mineralization.

LG20-001: 1.13g/t across 1.00 m and 1.38g/t across 1.0 m

LG20-002: 6.42g/t across 1.00 m, 6.38g/t across 0.55 m and 1.82g/t across 0.65 m

LG20-004: 1.46g/t across 1.00 m

LG20-005: 2.07g/t across 1.0 m and 1.58g/t across 0.48 m

LG20-008: 2.00g/t across 0.50 m

LG20-009: 4.97g/t across 0.50 m and 2.14g/t across 1.0 m

LG20-010: 11.1g/t across 1.0 m

LG20-012: 20.1g/t across 1.13 m, 2.69g/t across 0.50 m and 3.91g/t across 0.50 m

LG20-013: 8.40g/t across 1.05 m

Typical accessory mineralization associated with gold mineralization at Laguna is arsenopyrite which is predominantly associated with strongly sericitized and silicified rhyolite and in quartz veins over one to three metres in thickness. The arsenopyrite is predominantly disseminated within the sericitized zones and generally follows along hairline fractures and margins of quartz veins.

Figure 1: Geology plan view of the Bingo and Laguna vein areas highlighting Winter 2020 drill locations





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/62743_5d1d653414a0b8a1_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Geology plan view highlighting Kiski veins and location of Winter 2020 drill holes



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/62743_5d1d653414a0b8a1_002full.jpg

Spring 2020 Prospecting Program

Additional surface work this spring on the adjoining Lucky Jack property to the south confirmed the presence of gold in quartz veining along strike of the historical Zona Shaft and at the historical Lucky Jack showing. The highest grade assay from Zona was 32.9g/t gold and the best result from the Lucky Jack area was 4.4g/t gold. Granodiorite is the host rock to the veining in both areas.

Summer 2020 Laguna Drill Program

The Summer 2020 drill program is now underway. Between 5,000-6,000 m of drilling is planned. The program will follow-up on the high grade intercepts encountered in the previous successful drill programs and will include focus on the Laguna area and the Kiski Vein area . Drilling will test along strike and at depth of the known gold mineralization.

Additonal holes have been designed to test a large resistivity anomaly that was identified in the recently completed 3D Induced Poloarization geophysical survey model.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw and are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS North America is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified gold reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of the quality control/quality assurance program.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt and high grade gold properties.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

