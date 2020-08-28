

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic governors in the United States said their states will not implement a controversial change the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced in its guidance on testing COVID-suspected patients.



As per CDC's new guidelines, those who do not show symptoms of the disease 'do not necessarily need a test'.



Health experts and scientists have expressed concern over the White House order to stop recommending diagnostic tests for asymptomatic people exposed to coronavirus patients.



'We're not going to follow the CDC guidance,' New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo told reporters in a conference call. He said he considers it as a 'political propaganda.'



California Governor Gavin Newsom said his Government will not be influenced by the CDC change. 'Because they don't want publicity that there is a covid problem. Because the president's politics are, 'Covid isn't a problem We're past covid,' he told reporters on a conference call.



According to Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the changes are likely to cause thousands of infections in his state to go unrecognized, and allow the virus to spread.



The new guidance is 'reckless,' in the opinion of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.



With 46,765 more people getting infected by the virus in the last 24 hours, the total cases in the U.S. reached 5869692 on Wednesday.



1122 additional deaths were reported in the country in the same period, taking the total number of COVID-19 casualties in the U.S. to 179735, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Meanwhile, the Trump administration granted emergency approval for the use of a less expensive and fast coronavirus test that will cost $5 and could deliver results in 15 minutes.



A new poll conducted in 14 developed countries found that a majority of people in the United States and United Kingdom do not approve the way their governments handled the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

