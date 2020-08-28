The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 September 2020. ISIN: DK0010311471 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Sydbank ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 61,754,000 shares (DKK 617,540,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,077,680 shares (DKK 20,776,800) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 59,676,320 shares (DKK 596,763,200) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SYDB ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3366 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=789216