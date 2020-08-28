DJ PJSC LSR Group: Notice of EGM 2020

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Notice of EGM 2020 28-Aug-2020 / 14:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders and Dividend recommendation St. Petersburg, Russia - 28 August 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR Group" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM") on 30 September 2020. The EGM will be held in the form of voting by correspondence. Completed voting ballots are to be sent to Office 713, 36B Kazanskaya Street, St. Petersburg 190031, Russian Federation or filled in electronically on https://pos.vtbreg.ru/ [1]. Deadline for the receipt of voting ballots is set for 30 September 2020. Shareholders registered as at the record date of 8 September 2020 will be eligible to participate in the EGM. Shareholders will be considered to have participated in the EGM held by correspondence only if their voting ballots or electronic voting ballots completed online at https://pos.vtbreg.ru/ [1] have been received before the deadline for the receipt of voting ballots. GDR holders can send an instruction to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (the Depositary) as to the voting represented by such GDRs through the separate proxy form, considering the requirements and schedule established by the Depositary. More information can be found at www.adr.db.com [2]. The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders comprises the following matters: 1) Payment (declaration) of dividends on the Company's shares for the first half of 2020 fiscal year. The Board of Directors of LSR Group recommended the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to approve a dividend payment of RUB 20.00 (twenty rubles) per ordinary share based on the results of the first half of 2020 financial year. Shareholders registered at the record date of 12 October 2020 will be entitled to receive a dividend payment. The Board of Directors of LSR Group decided to approve the appointment of Galina Volchetskaya as the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of LSR Group and Irina Bogacheva as the Secretary of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company. Supporting materials related to the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders will be published on the Company's website www.lsrgroup.ru [3] on 31 August 2020. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [4] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: NOG TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 83140 EQS News ID: 1124829 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ad025b769b1351cc096823046159cff6&application_id=1124829&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=819ee825ea44043c4db2ca0906d97e93&application_id=1124829&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3960a4a038ecc8ec86dc699493cae6df&application_id=1124829&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=1124829&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

