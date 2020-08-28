DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 28-Aug-2020 / 13:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM London, UK, 28 August 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suite 2a, 5/4 Crutchett's Ramp, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 10:30am CET on 21 September 2020. Covid-19 As a result of COVID-19 the Company would like to advise shareholders that, in accordance with the HM Government of Gibraltar guidelines on restrictions for public gatherings, physical attendance in person by shareholders of the Company will not be possible and the AGM will be held as a closed meeting. Shareholders will therefore not be permitted to attend the AGM in person and are strongly encouraged to submit their proxy in advance of the meeting to ensure that their votes are registered. We trust that Shareholders will understand the need for these precautions in light of current public health guidelines on COVID-19. Voting We encourage all Shareholders to submit their proxy sufficiently in advance of the AGM to ensure that their votes are registered. To be valid, Forms of Proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed must be lodged with Coinsilium Group Limited, 32 Threadneedle Street, London, EC2R 8AY, United Kingdom by no than 9:30 am BST on 17 September 2020. Given the restrictions on attendance, for your votes to be counted, we advise that Shareholders should appoint the 'Chairman of the meeting' as their proxy for all the shares they hold rather than a named person, as they will not be permitted to attend the meeting. Appointing a proxy will ensure your vote is recorded in the same manner as it has been at previous annual general meetings. Shareholder questions As Shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM in person, the Company would like to give Shareholders the opportunity to ask questions of the Board of Directors. The Board understands that the AGM also serves as a forum for shareholders to raise questions and comments. The Directors engage regularly with shareholders on an informal basis and would be delighted to address any Shareholder queries prior to the AGM, including any questions which Shareholders wish to raise prior to submitting proxy votes for the AGM. Please email all questions to agm@coinsilium.com by 10 am on 17 September 2020 and state your name and Investor Code (as detailed on your share certificate) or should your shares be held in a Nominee account, please specify the name of said Nominee. We will provide answers directly to the Shareholder who asked the question. The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/nex-exchange-rule-71 [1] The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020 Coinsilium executed an agreement with global blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. 