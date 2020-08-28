

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. personal income and spending data for July will be released at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the euro and the franc, it fell against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1913 against the euro, 1.3312 against the pound, 0.9025 against the franc and 105.21 against the yen at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

