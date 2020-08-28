Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) -Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) ("Margaux" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the following documents have been sent to shareholders:

2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Proxy

Annual Report

The Notice of General Meeting and the sample Proxy Forms have been filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile and will be available on the Company's website at www.margauxresources.com

OPTION ISSUANCE



The Company has granted an aggregate of 5,900,000 Common Share purchase options in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan. These stock options include 3,450,000 options to directors, being Messrs. James Letwin, Christopher Stewart, Wenhong Jin, Stephen Letwin and Michael Wood (Nominee Director); 1,100,000 to officers, being Messrs. Marco Roque, Tyler Rice, Don Nguyen and Kaesy Gladwin, 400,000 to the Company's advisory committee; 300,000 to the Company's Investor Relations firm and the balance to consultants.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share and expire in five years. The options will vest over a period of three years, with 1/3 of the options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each the first and second anniversary of the date of grant.

RETENTION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

The Company also wishes to announce that it has retained the services of Vancouver based Mars Investor Relations Corp. ("Mars"), a full-service investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement") Margaux will compensate Mars $144,000 for the 12-month initial term of the Agreement and will grant Mars stock options (the "Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 300,000 common shares. In addition, Mars and or its affiliates currently hold 10,229,637 securities of the Company, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to Margaux and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement.

About Margaux Resources Ltd.

Margaux Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MRL) (OTCQB: MARFF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on exploration in British Columbia, and is directed by a group of highly successful business executives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaux Resources Ltd.

Marco Roque

CEO and a Director

+852 6691 6295

marco@margauxresources.com

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62740