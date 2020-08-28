The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has certified the efficiency of the cell, which was made with a standard M2 wafer.Enel Green Power, the renewables unit of Italian utility Enel, and the National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - an arm of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - have achieved an efficiency of 25.0% for a heterojunction solar cell with an active surface of 213 cm2, based on the M2 silicon wafer format. With this new result, the two parties have improved upon their previous record of 24.63%, reached last February. The results, certified ...

