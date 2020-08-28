Sanoma Corp: Finnish advertising market declined by 20% in July 2020, Sanoma continued to outperform the market

Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 28 August 2020 at 16:30 EET

Finnish advertising market declined by 20% in July 2020, Sanoma continued to outperform the market

According to the market research published by Kantar TNS Finland yesterday, the Finnish media advertising market declined by 20.1% in July, whereas Sanoma's advertising sales declined by 18.2%. July is typically a seasonally small month in advertising.

In January-July 2020, Sanoma's advertising sales declined by 19.2% compared to a market decline of 23.8%. During January-July Sanoma outperformed the market and increased its market share in TV and radio advertising, while in newspapers, magazines and online Sanoma's development has been broadly in-line with the market.

Finnish advertising market development by media group in groups relevant to Sanoma is presented in the table below.

Finnish advertising market development

Media group July 2020 YTD July 2020 Newspapers -21.0% -30.0% Magazines -26.7% -21.2% TV -22.1% -20.4% Radio -19.1% -27.4% Online * -5.9% -10.9% Total -20.1% -23.8%

* excl. search and social media

Source: Kantar TNS Oy

According to Kantar TNS, the decline in July was driven in particular by advertising of telecommunications services, travel and transport, vehicles, and food. Advertising continued to decline in all media groups and advertising types (brand advertising, retail advertising and classifieds).

As published earlier, Sanoma estimates that the corona virus pandemic will have significant impacts on its business during 2020. On 24 March, Sanoma temporarily withdrew its Outlook for 2020, which was given on 7 February, due to the corona virus pandemic. In the current continuously and rapidly evolving situation, it is too early to make reliable and specific estimates for an adjusted Outlook. Sanoma expects to give an updated Outlook for 2020 later during the year. Sanoma's long-term financial targets remain unchanged.

