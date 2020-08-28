CORRECTION: Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. Offers Two New Scholarships in Honor of Founding Attorneys

This release has been corrected to reflect the full name and correct phone number of Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., a Houston-area personal injury law firm, has announced the opening of their annual scholarship competition. The firm's scholarship program has awarded funds to outstanding U.S. college students for five consecutive years. This year, the firm's attorneys renamed the scholarships in honor of Keith M. Fletcher and Robert S. Simmons, who both passed away in the last year. Mr. Simmons and Mr. Fletcher founded the Simmons and Fletcher personal injury law firm in 1979 and remained actively involved in firm's cases for 40 years.

The Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics Scholarship: Designed to reward highly-qualified law students and prospective law students, the Excellence in Ethics Scholarship awards $1,000 to the first place applicant and $500 to the runner-up. The deadline to submit a scholarship application and required essay is July 1, 2021. To learn more about the Keith M. Fletcher Excellence in Ethics scholarship, please visit the scholarship webpage at https://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/excellence-ethics-scholarship/.

The Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship: The Christian Studies Scholarship rewards students who engage in community service and attend, or plan to attend, a Christian college or university. The scholarship awards $1,000 to the first-place applicant and $500 to the second-place applicant. Interested students must submit their application and required essay by July, 1, 2021. To learn more about the Robert S. Simmons Christian Studies Scholarship, please visit the scholarship webpage at https://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/christian-studies-scholarship/.

About Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.: Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. is a Houston-area personal injury law firm committed to representing personal injury victims and their families with compassion and ethics rooted in Christian values. As a Christian law firm, Simmons and Fletcher, P.C. is committed to serving God by resolving personal injury cases for clients in a prompt and caring manner, seeking to maximize their recovery while modeling Christian attitudes and behaviors.

Contact:

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

(713) 932-0777

9821 Katy Fwy #925

Houston, Texas 77024

simfletch@simmonsandfletcher.com

SOURCE: Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603757/CORRECTION-Simmons-and-Fletcher-PC-Offers-Two-New-Scholarships-in-Honor-of-Founding-Attorneys