DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Director/PDMR Shareholding 28-Aug-2020 / 14:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director, Halfords Autocentres) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 16,759 shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme over three years c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.074 16,759 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-08-06 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim O'Gorman b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) c) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary 1p shares instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of 16,759 shares under the Halfords Sharesave Scheme over three years c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.074 16,759 d) Aggregated information n/a single transaction Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2020-08-06 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 83157 EQS News ID: 1124883 End of Announcement EQS News Service

