Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-09-04



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2029-11-12 1061 SE0011281922 0.75 % 1,000 ?2031-05-12

1062 SE0013935319 0.125 % 1,000

Settlement date 2020-09-08

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEPT 4, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)ON SEPT 4, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se