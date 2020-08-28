DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the virtual annual general meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" or the "Company") held at 13:00pm CET on 28 August 2020, via webcast accessible on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the "AGM"), the following resolutions proposed in the notice of meeting made available to shareholders on the Company's website on 17 July 2020 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by the Steinhoff shareholders present or represented at the AGM:
(i) the resolution to adopt the remuneration policy applicable to Supervisory Directors (agenda item 5.2);
(ii) the resolution to amend the remuneration of the Supervisory Directors (agenda item 5.3);
(iii) the resolution to partially amend the Company's articles of association (agenda item 6);
(iv) the resolution to reduce the issued capital of the Company by cancelling Shares held by the Company (agenda item 7);
(v) the resolution to authorise the Management Board to acquire Shares (agenda item 8); and
(vi) the resolution to appoint Mazars Accountants N.V. as statutory audit firm for the financial years ending on 30 September 2020 and 30 September 2021, respectively (agenda item 9).
Number of shares present or represented: 550,377,668 (this includes votes abstained, as per the below)
The detailed voting results of the AGM are set out below:
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, South Africa
28.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1124943
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1124943 28.08.2020