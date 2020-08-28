David Kalmanovitch Speaks Out About How the COVID-19 Pandemic is Affecting Children in the UK

In a recent article, David Kalmanovitch explained how children in the UK are being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / David Kalmanovitch was recently featured in an article for Healthiack and touched upon various ways that children in the UK are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Areas he spoke about include online learning, child protection, immunization, mental health problems, and nutrition.

With more than 15 years of experience, David Kalmanovitch is a child psychologist in London, England. After working with patients in local hospitals, he launched his own private practice about five years ago.

In the article, Mr. Kalmanovitch explained how children are not only contracting the virus, they are facing potentially damaging socio-economic impacts and are more susceptible to long term damage.

"School closures will have a serious impact on children in terms of learning, social isolation, welfare, and child protection," said David Kalmanovitch.

With most if not all schools adopting online learning, the situation will undeniably increase educational inequalities, notes Kalmanovitch, as those in the higher income brackets, will have greater access to individual resources and will have a better environment for learning.

He further explained how the pandemic has put vulnerable children more at risk, as schools once provided a safe haven for students experiencing abuse.

Owing to his career as a child psychologist, David Kalmanovitch also detailed how the pandemic could cause mental health problems for children like post-traumatic stress disorder.

Finally, he noted that a lot of disadvantaged children depended on free meals provided by their schools in order to ensure proper nutrition.

Fortunately, says David Kalmanovitch, there are many programs in the UK and around the world to help children. UNICEF works to reach vulnerable children around the world and provide many services, including nutrition, proper healthcare, immunizations, and more. Feed Britain also works to provide quality food and nutrition for all children in need. If you are in need of help or know someone that may be in need of services, let them know about these organizations and consider donating if you are able.

"While we are in an unprecedented time, we can still do all we can to help others," says David Kalmanovitch.

For more information, visit https://davidkalmanovitch.com/.

About David Kalmanovitch

Born and raised in London, England, David Kalmanovitch has been a child psychologist for more than 15 years. Mr. Kalmanovitch has always been interested in studying human behaviour, with the hope of being able to identify root causes and influence future behaviour for the better. While he originally worked with adults at the start of his career, he quickly realized that he would have better hope at making a positive impact in his field by working exclusively with children, as they are influenced more primarily by environmental and societal factors. In addition to working with his patients, Mr. Kalmanovitch is a professor and acts as a mentor for many of his students.

CONTACT:

David Kalmanovitch

news@davidkalmanovitch.com

SOURCE: David Kalmanovitch

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603822/David-Kalmanovitch-Speaks-Out-About-How-the-COVID-19-Pandemic-is-Affecting-Children-in-the-UK