

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a few minutes at the start of the session, the Switzerland stock market was down in negative territory on Friday, as lingering worries about global growth amid a surge in coronavirus cases rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI, which edged up slightly to 10,254.40 in early trades, but swiftly tumbled to 10,147.15, ended the day with a loss of 75.97 points or 0.74% at 10,164.49.



On Thursday, the SMI ended down 69.19 points or 0.67% at 10,240.46, on weak second quarter GDP data.



Swisscom, Alcon, Nestle, Lonza Group, Adecco, Novartis and Roche Holding lost 1 to 1.4%.



Credit Suisse, SGS and UBS Group also ended weak, albeit with less pronounced losses, while Richemont, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group ended with modest gains.



Among midcap stocks, Logitech declined 1.77%. Lindt & Spruengli, AMS, Barry Callebaut, OC Oerlikon Corp, VAT Group and Ems Chemie Holding lost 1 to 1.4%.



Flughafen Zurich shares rose nearly 4.5%. Julius Baer and Temenos Group moved up 1% and 0.7%, respectively.



Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and Germany wended with moderate losses, with their respective benchmarks FTSE 100 and DAX sliding 0.61% and 0.48%, respectively. France's CAC 40 slid 0.26% and the pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.52%.



