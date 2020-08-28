ActivePure Technology: School Districts Look For Air Purification Options for Extra Safety

ActivePure Technology is the safest and fastest-acting air purification continuous solution that minimizes recontamination and cross contamination in real time on surfaces and in the air

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / As schools begin to open for face-to-face instruction, districts across the nation are scrambling to identify and install air purification systems proven to kill viruses and bacteria from surfaces and in the air. Many choose to install the ActivePure Technology by Aerus, the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered, with its efficacy based and proven in independent university and laboratory tests. ActivePure Technology reduces more than 99% of surface microorganisms and airborne contaminants in protected spaces, both on surfaces and in the air.

In previously published Aerus scientific studies conducted by Food and Drug Administration-approved laboratories, the Aerus Medical Guardian with ActivePure Technology was proven to have a 99.9999% kill rate of RNA and DNA viruses including swine flu (H1N1), bird flu (H5N8), hepatitis A (HAV) and MS2 bacteriophage on surfaces and in the air.

Within 24 hours of ActivePure Technology installation, studies found:

In a pediatric therapy office, a reduction of bacteria to almost 0

In a professional sports locker room, a reduction of MRSA to nearly 0

In a hospital operating room, airborne bacteria and fungi were reduced by 99% and surface MRSA was reduced by 95.7%

In a hotel study, a reduction of fungi to almost 0

Additionally, ActivePure installed in a Pennsylvania preschool witnessed an 80% reduction in sick days and in an Indiana school an 80% reduction in flu-related dismissals.

ActivePure Technology can be found in a variety of popular products available in both portable and installed units, sold through a nationwide network of several hundred franchises, 5,000 general contractors/HVAC specialists and thousands of individual distributors. ActivePure Technology provides continuous protection to disinfect indoor spaces by safely working 24/7 in occupied and/or unoccupied spaces without chemicals or ozone.

"Nationwide, education facilities are recognizing the importance of air purification systems that eliminate viruses and bacteria on surfaces and in the air," said Joe Urso, CEO of Aerus. "However, of great concern is that most people don't realize not all air purification systems are the same. Classrooms, especially, need an air purification like ActivePure that is continuously and actively disinfecting in real-time to minimize cross-contamination and recontamination on surfaces and in the air, and doing so safely and quickly while children are in the room."

The devices with ActivePure Technology draw regular oxygen and water molecules from the air into the purifying unit. The air passes through a unique, patented honeycomb matrix and is converted into powerful oxidizers and hydroxyls, also known as ActivePure Molecules. The ActivePure Molecules are expelled from the unit back into the air, mixing with the nonprocessed air and filling the room's entire air space, including surfaces. ActivePure Molecules move instantly across a space at over 1,000 feet per second. In each room where a device is located, millions of ActivePure Molecules rapidly seek and destroy surface and airborne viruses and bacteria, breaking them down into safe byproducts.

Because the room's air is filled with ActivePure Molecules already, disinfecting happens continuously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even in hard to reach areas like cracks and crevices.

Whenever new contaminants are brought into the room, they are neutralized in real-time by ActivePure Molecules.

Since 1924, Aerus' products have provided healthy indoor environments for over 50 million businesses and residences worldwide in more than 72 countries. Currently, ActivePure Technology protects thousands of students across the U.S. Some notable ActivePure Technology installations include:

Agape Montessori Christian Academy, Vicksburg, Mississippi

Courthouse Academy, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School, Sarasota, Florida

The Lamplighter School, Dallas

Missisquoi Valley School District, Swanton, Vermont

Plymouth Public Schools, Plymouth, Massachusetts, and

Triton Public Schools, Claremont, Dodge Center and West Concord, Minnesota

Also, many early childhood education centers, daycare centers, and child therapy centers utilize ActivePure Technology as well, including:

ABC Kiddie Kampus, Pittston, Pennsylvania

Bolton Hill Nursery, Baltimore, Maryland

The Learning Experience, Jacksonville, Florida

West Windsor Day School, West Windsor, New Jersey, and

Integrative Pediatric Therapy, Dallas

The demand is so high for ActivePure Technology, one school district, Sarasota County Schools, started a Go Fund Me (https://www.gofundme.com/f/aerus-air-filtration-scrubbers), and in 11 days, raised almost $71,000 to ensure all their schools are protected.

