Campaign Writer: Pike's Wine & Liquor Founder Alex Flasinski Drinking up $1m+ in Online Sales From a Small New York Store

NEW YORK, NY and ELMONT, NY and LONG ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2020 / The alcohol beverage industry has been booming for some savvy companies since COVID started. For most beverage alcohol retailers on a local store level, sales have been either hit or miss. Not for one small wine and liquor retail store in Elmont, New York. Alex Flasinski has helped his store, Pike's Wine and Liquor, pivot into staggering growth during COVID, all thanks to fully embracing online e-commerce digital technology, shipping, and local delivery for customer convenience.

While many industries and businesses nationwide have been dramatically affected and have suffered a major downturn in sales and revenue the past six months, others are in a league of their own, specifically the wine, beer, spirits, liquor and alcohol industries. Some are even going on strategic acquisition sprees.

One industry leader making moves is Constellation Brands, Inc., whose portfolio of wine brands are extensive, recently purchased Empathy Wines from Gary Vaynerchuk in July 2020. Constellation is a leading producer and marketer of premium beer, wine and spirits.

Constellation Brands Acquires Empathy Wines: Gary Vaynerchuk & Robert Hanson Discuss Synergies. Image Credit: Constellation Brands YouTube Channel.

"We believe Empathy Wines is the right strategic partner to help us deliver exceptional brands and experiences to our consumers," said Bill Newlands, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Constellation Brands Inc.

Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia and often referred to as Gary Vee, co-founded Empathy Wines with partners Jon Troutman and Nate Scherotter in 2019. The Empathy brand has experienced impressive growth since its initial product launch, selling approximately 15,000+ cases of its signature California-sourced wine and acquiring more than 2,000+ subscription customers to date, who purchase the product exclusively online.

"As a leader I'm super committed to making those bold moves happen moving forward. One of the areas that were super focused on is becoming the high-end, bold and innovative wine and spirits company in the digital commerce channels," said Robert Hanson, Executive Vice President of Wine & Spirits for Constellation Brands, Inc. of the Empathy Wines brand purchase.

"Constellation is the pinnacle of who you'd want to be in business with," said Vaynerchuk of the deal.

Known for his superhuman hustle and work ethic, Vaynerchuck started a YouTube Channel and online show back in 2006 called "Wine Library TV" in an effort to boost online and in-store sales to Wine Library, his family wine and liquor store. A total of 1002 video episodes were filmed and were the major catalyst in helping take their small New Jersey based wine and liquor location from $2M to over $60M+ per year, with over 50%+ being online sales.

Less than 50 miles away from Vanerchuk's Wine Library in Springfield Township, New Jersey, is Pike's Wine and Liquor located on Long Island (Nassau County) in Elmont, New York.

Pike's Wine and Liquor in Elmont, NJ, exterior of the building from 2018. Image Credit: Alex Flasinski.

"I learned so much from watching Gary Vaynerchuk and his videos over the years. They have been a huge inspiration and help in growing my wine and liquor retail store sales, and now online sales," said Alex Flasinski, Founder and Owner of Pike's Wine and Liquor in Elmont, NY.

Alex Flasinski, founder and owner of Pike's Wine and Liquor, explaining how his retail store and ecommerce online sales have been growing exponentially. Image Credit: Alex Flasinski YouTube Channel.

In early 2019, Flasinski made a decision and commitment. He systematically started to implement all the ecommerce and strategic online things local area retail store businesses should be doing, yet many are not.

Once COVID hit in early 2020, Flasinski pivoted and really jumped into customer conveniences such as one-hour delivery, and further focused on shipping and further growing of ecommerce sales.

The result? Over 500%+ exponential growth, despite the COVID health and financial crisis.

"In 2019, we did just over $197,000 in online retail sales. We acquired 638 new customers who paid an average of $241 for each online order. So far, through August of 2020, we are well north of $1,000,000+ in online orders from ecommerce, shipping, and delivery sales combined. The exciting part is, we still have 4 months of 2020 left. We are absolutely crushing it!" said Flasinski.

Taking inspiration from Vaynerchuk's videos, Flasinski has been very open about exactly how he continues to grow his wine and liquor store sales and revenue by double and triple digits year-over-year. To date, he has produced 40 videos on his YouTube Channel. Usually filmed very improvised, Flasinski tells it like it is and comes across completely authentic and genuine. His hope is that other wine and liquor store owners nationwide can learn and implement all the growth strategies that have worked for him.

From the exponential growth in 2020 from PikesLiquors.com online sales, Alex Flasinski has expanded into a new distribution warehouse to handle all the online, shipping and delivery orders. Image Credit: Alex Flasinski YouTube Channel.

About Campaign Writer:

Campaign Writer is a leading sales and marketing content writing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage content writing, visit https://CampaignWriter.com. Or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603908/Pikes-Wine-Liquor-Founder-Alex-Flasinski-Drinking-up-1m-in-Online-Sales-From-a-Small-New-York-Store