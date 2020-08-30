FACC: FACC, an Austrian based aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems, has received the coveted 2019 Diamond Supplier certification from the Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier for the development and production of the wing-to-body fairings for the Bombardier Global 7500 and Challenger 350 programs. FACC has also delivered a number of light, weight-optimized composite products for the Bombardier Global 7500 and Challenger 350 programs. Now, for its work in 2019, the company has been honored with the coveted Bombardier Diamond Supplier certification, for its wing-to-body fairings. "The strong long-term business relationship with Bombardier has been marked by numerous common successes in ...

