

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see August results for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.1 and the non-manufacturing index was at 54.2.



Australia will release July numbers for private sector credit, Q2 figures for business inventories and profits and also see August results for the inflation forecast from TD Securities.



In June, private sector credit eased 0.2 percent on month and gained 2.9 percent on year. Business inventories are tipped to fall 1.0 percent after sliding 1.2 percent in the three months prior, while company profits are expected to slide 7.5 percent, slowing from 1.1 percent in Q1. The inflation forecast in July was 0.9 percent.



Japan will provide July figures for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders, as well as August results for its consumer confidence index.



In June, industrial output gained 1.9 percent on month and plunged 18.2 percent on year and retail sales jumped 13.1 percent on month and dipped 1.2 percent on year. Housing starts sank an annual 12.8 percent and construction orders tumbled 13.4 percent. The consumer confidence index score in July was 29.5.



New Zealand will see August results for the business confidence index from ANZ; in July, the index score was -31.8.



South Korea will release July numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is forecast to have risen 1.9 percent on month and dropped 1.2 percent on year after climbing 7.2 percent on month and falling 0.5 percent on year in June. Retail sales rose 3.4 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year in June.



Singapore will see July figures for bank lending; in June, lending was at SGD680.4 billion.



Thailand will release July numbers for its coincident index and for current account. In June, the coincident index was at 122.27 and the current account saw a deficit of $0.25 billion.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for the National day holiday and will re-open on Tuesday.



