

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, accelerating more than 70 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,400-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on optimism for economic recovery, although a rising number of coronavirus cases may limit the upside. The European markets were down on Friday and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index soared 53.69 points or 1.60 percent to finish at 3,403.81 after trading between 3,339.65 and 3,405.88. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 44.46 points or 1.97 percent to end at 2,305.62.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.60 percent, while Bank of China added 0.61 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.98 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 4.20 percent, Bank of Communications rose 0.42 percent, China Life Insurance rallied 3.87 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 1.76 percent, PetroChina perked 0.45 percent, China Shenhua Energy jumped 1.99 percent, Gemdale gathered 2.47 percent, Poly Developments climbed 1.67 percent, China Vanke spiked 2.30 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Friday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow climbed 161.60 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 28,653.87, while the NASDAQ gained 70.30 points or 0.60 percent to end at 11,695.63 and the S&P 500 rose 23.46 points or 0.67 percent to close at 3,508.01. For the week, the Dow gained 2.6 percent, the NASDAQ rose 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 3.3 percent.



The support on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement of the central bank's adoption of average inflation targeting. Powell's comments on Thursday were seen as an indication the Fed will leave interest rates at near-zero levels for the foreseeable future even if there is an acceleration in the pace of inflation.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in personal income in July. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by more than estimated in August.



Crude oil prices ended slightly lower on Friday, as worries about the near-term energy demand outlook amid a surge in new coronavirus cases weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.07 or 0.2 percent at $42.97 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will on Monday see August results for the manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics later this morning. In July, the manufacturing index had a score of 51.1 and the non-manufacturing index was at 54.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de