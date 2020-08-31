

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.0.



That missed expectations for a reading of 51.2 and it's down from 51.1 in July. It does, however, remain above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The NBS also said on Monday that its mom-manufacturing index came in with a score of 55.2 - beating forecasts for 55.0 and up from 54.2 in the previous month.



