Visiongain publishes Small Satellite Market 2020-2030 report

Forecasts by Mission Type (Constellation Missions, Installation Missions, Replacement Missions), Investor Type (Venture Capital, Public/Private, Crowdfunding, Strategic/Private Equity, Traditional Investment, Government/Foundation), by Type (NanoSatellite, MicroSatellite, MiniSatellite, PicoSatellite, FemtoSatellite), by Application (IoT/M2M, Earth Observation & Meteorology, Military & Intelligence, Scientific Research & Exploration, Weather, Other Applications), by Industry (Satellite Services, Satellite Manufacturing, Launch Vehicles, Ground Equipment). PLUS, Analysis of Leading Small Satellite Companies

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global small satellites market was valued at US$xx billion in 2019 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$xx billion by 2030. North America market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2020-2030. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of xx% in the first half period 2020-2025 and is projected to grow at CAGR of xx% in the other half period 2025-2030. Small satellites (smallsats) are an emerging class of spacecraft that incorporates recent software and hardware improvements, most notably ones derived from the IT and electronics industries, and benefits from the resulting high capability feasible in small packages. There is no universally accepted definition of a smallsat; various groups and reports have classified smallsats according to their mass, volume, cost, capabilities, or some combination thereof. In this report, smallsats are defined as satellites with masses lower than 200 kg (with some exceptions). Small satellites include CubeSats, special types of cuboid-shaped smallsats that weigh between 1-10 kg and are created in units of a 10 cm × 10 cm × 10 cm cube. Compared with traditional satellites, smallsats typically have shorter development cycles, smaller development teams, and, consequently, lower cost, both for the development and for the launch of the satellites.

Almost all are planned for launch into LEO orbit; and over 60% will be CubeSats. Visiongain used a scenario-based approach to identify key drivers propelling the development and direction of the smallsat sector. After an initial survey of current activities in the sector, Visiongain selected four scenarios that could become reality 10-15 years from now. Visiongain identified drivers that would lead to these end states and examined their current status and trends. Visiongain also assessed the likelihood of the scenarios coming to fruition between 2020 and 2030.

Key Takeaways

• Asia and Europe are strong players in the small satellite field, noted by stakeholders as having important markets and significant technological development

• Asia in particular is noted as a growing region in the field, with new start-ups and increasing availability of launch.

• Government is the primary source of funding in most emerging countries; although there is limited foreign private (venture capital) funding, such funding has not proliferated into the new space industry as widely as has occurred within the United States.

• Countries with a longer space heritage, such as Russia, China, and potentially India, are often perceived as having not fully leveraged their satellite experience for small satellites, with government space programs having placed more emphasis on large satellites. However, this attitude is changing, particularly in China.

• South American countries have demonstrated interest in small satellites given a growing number of government sponsored small satellite missions; Academic institutions are key in developing technologies.

Market Segments Covered

By Type

• Mini-Satellite

• Micro-Satellite

• Nano-Satellite

• Pico-Satellite

• Femto-Satellite

• Other Type

By Industry

• Satellite Services

• Satellite Manufacturing

• Launch Vehicles

• Ground Equipment

By Mission Type

• Constellation Missions

• Installation Missions

• Replacement Missions

By Application

• IoT/M2M

• Communication

• Earth Observation & Meteorology

• Military & Intelligence

• Scientific Research & Exploration

• Weather

• Other Application

Investor Type

• Venture Capital

• Public/Private

• Crowdfunding

• Strategic/Private Equity

• Traditional Investment

• Government/Foundation

• Other Investor Types

Companies covered in the report include:

Leading Companies Profiled

Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Dauria Aerospace

ISS Reshetnev

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Magellan Aerospace

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman

OHB SE

ORBCOMM Inc.

Park Aerospace Corp.

QinetiQ Group plc

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Aerospace Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

BepiColombo

BridgeSat Inc.

DigitalGlobe

e-GEOS

GeoOptics LLC

Harris Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

LeoStella

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maerospace

Maxar TechnologiesMillennium Space Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OneWeb

OneWeb LLC

ORBCOMM Inc.

Orbital ATK Inc

Petrobras

Planet Labs Inc.

SkyWave

Space Systems/Loral, LLC

Spire Global Inc.

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL)

Telespazio Brasil

Thales Alenia Space

The Aerospace Corporation

The Aerospace's Center for Space Policy and Strategy

The Asia Pacific Navigation Telecommunications Satellite (APNTS)

The Boeing Company

The CDTI (Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico Industrial)

The ESA

The European Union Satellite Centre

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency of Thailand (GISTDA)

The Government of Canada

The NASA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Research Center of the European Commission

The Space Alliance

The U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

The U.S. Government

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

