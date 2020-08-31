Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger! Nach TOP-News heftige Rallye getriggert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Frankfurt
31.08.20
08:10 Uhr
25,280 Euro
-1,220
-4,60 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,81025,02012:17
24,81025,02012:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2020 | 11:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth: Insider trading

Company announcement 15-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARKTrading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member

Anne Louise Eberhard, Member of the Board, has purchased 1,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 2,000 shares.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 12,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement Insider Trading (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1fdce1a6-87a9-433a-b0a2-e10415add2f5)
FLSMIDTH & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.